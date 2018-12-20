Helen E. Hamilton, 94, of Kenton, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. She was born on July 9, 1924 in Putnam County to the late Joseph and Mary Sobosly. Helen married George Hamilton on February 17, 1946 and he preceded her in death on July 9, 2004.

Helen is survived by three sons: George (Susan) Hamilton of Zephyrhills, Florida; Dennis (Angie) Hamilton of Findlay; and James Hamilton of Kenton.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by three

brothers: Joseph, Steve, and George Sobosly; and three sisters: Juliann Tyre, Mary Lucas, and Betty Jackson.

Helen graduated from Vaughnsville High School, was a homemaker and also worked at North Electric. She attended Epworth United Methodist Church.

A funeral service for Helen will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where visitation will be held for two hours (11:00 – 1:00) prior to the service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.