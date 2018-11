Helping Hands will be serving free Thanksgiving Day meals from 11am to 2pm at St. John’s in Kenton.

To register, call 419-673-8650 or fill out an application at Helping Hands located at 100 Cleveland Avenue in Kenton from 9 until 2:30 Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

The meal is for any Hardin County resident and is sponsored by Helping Hands and the United Way of Hardin County.

Meals will be delivered to shut-ins or elderly by calling the office before November 20.