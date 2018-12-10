Henry’s Restaurant in Kenton has gone out of business.

General Manager Candi McCoy confirmed to WKTN the restaurant closed its doors for good as of 3 Sunday afternoon.

She cited a number of reasons including the owners poor health, declining business and high maintenance costs in 2018.

She did say they had hoped to make it through Christmas, but a breaking and entering at the restaurant that was reported Sunday morning, which was the second one in two months, was enough to push them over the edge and forced them to make the tough decision to close.