A pursuit that started in Russells Point Wednesday night ended with a crash into the Great Miami River.

WPKO Radio reported that 41 year old Gabriel Lensman, of Russells Point, ran a stop sign on Taylor Street at State Route 708.

After nearly hitting a cruiser, Taylor continued on and reached speeds of up to 70 miles an hour in a residential neighborhood.

Washington Township Police continued the pursuit on 708 with the suspect travelling up to 100 miles an hour at times.

That ended after Lensman failed to negotiate a curve, and his car went off the road, became airborne and came to rest on the south side of the bank of the river.

Lensman was ejected from the car, and despite suffering serious injuries, he attempted to flee by swimming in the river, but was quickly apprehended.

He was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center by helicopter.

The incident remains under investigation.