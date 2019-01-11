Scholarships will be offered this year to area students interested in health related fields of study.

Applications are now being accepted for the 30th annual Mary Lou Johnson Health Career Scholarships, which are available through the Hardin Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The purpose of the scholarships is to encourage and increase interest in hospital-based health careers.

Scholarships of $500 will be awarded for the 2019-2020 academic year to eligible persons pursuing careers in nursing, pharmacy, pre-med, respiratory therapy, radiologic technology, laboratory technology and other hospital based undergraduate clinical programs.

Qualified students must have been accepted as full-time students, have a high aptitude for health services and demonstrate scholastic ability, good citizenship and financial need.

Applicants must reside within the service area of Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Applications and eligibility requirements have been sent to all local school districts and technical schools. Application materials are also available in the Administration office at Hardin Memorial Hospital or can be downloaded from the hospital website at: ohiohealth.com/hardinmemorial on the About Us page.

Interested students should apply to Hardin Memorial Hospital Foundation; 921 E. Franklin St., Kenton, Ohio 43326; by April 1, 2019.

The scholarships are made possible through interest income generated from the Mary Lou Johnson Health Career Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship fund was established in 1988 through an allocation from the Mary Lou Johnson Trust.

Since the fund was established, 147 area students have benefited from the scholarships.

The 2018-2019 scholarships were awarded to: Shelby Alloway, Physical Therapy; Kobey Rawlins, Biochemistry; Chase Reinhart, Nursing; Caitlyn Stover, Nursing; Erynn LeVan, Nursing; and Katelin Furer, Nursing.