OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital is hosting a Diabetes Support Group meeting on Wednesday, November 14 at 5 p.m. in the McCullough Conference Room.

“Diabetes Friendly Holiday Celebration” is the title of this month’s meeting. DeAnna Carey, dietitian and diabetes educator of Hardin Memorial Hospital will be giving tips on how not to overdo it during the holidays and will be preparing food for the celebration.

For further information regarding the free Diabetes Support Group and to RSVP, call (419) 675-8249.