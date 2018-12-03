Members of the Hardin Northern High School Book Club recently made blankets as part of a service project.

Several of the students met and made blankets which were then donated to Project Linus for distribution.

Project Linus is a national organization with the mission to “provide love, a sense of security, warmth, and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new blankets created by volunteer blanketeers.

Project Linus recently launched a chapter in Hardin County.