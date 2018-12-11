Hardin Northern has sought to honor its roots by displaying donated mementos and pictures in the display cases in the main hallway near the office and high school gym.

In addition, the “Hall of Distinction” plaques showcase former students chosen for their success beyond high school.

Recently, a plaque highlighting the top members of each graduating class has been added near the Hall of Distinction.

In addition, the wall of All-Ohio athlete pictures near the high school locker rooms has been updated to include all First and Second Team All-Ohio athletes in all sports. In the same hallway, pictures of County and Conference Championship teams from Dola, Dunkirk, and Hardin Northern have been displayed.

The school hopes these displays will serve to preserve a positive legacy at Hardin Northern, as well as to inspire current and future students to strive for excellence in academics and extracurricular activities.