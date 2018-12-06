The Hardin Northern FCCLA recently held their 2018 Fall Blood Drive.

According to information on their groups Facebook page, they surpassed the overall goal of 25 pints.

Because 31 units were donated, the FCCLA Chapter was able to earn a $250 scholarship that will be given to a 2018 graduating senior.

The FCCLA thanked all those who donated and helped make the blood drive possible.

The story and the picture above of Senior Rylie Bame, who was one of many Hardin Northern students who volunteered to give blood, were taken from the Hardin Northern Facebook page .