Hardin Northern FCCLA donated 15 shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization.

Their mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities.

FCCLA challenged both the high school and elementary students to compete in bringing in the most donations.

Mrs. Mast’s 3rd grade class donated the most items on the elementy end.

Ms. Pilkington’s Grit period had the most items on the high school end.

Both classes received hot chocolate and cookies as their reward.