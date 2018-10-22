(From the left: Nickolas Gauntt, Joe Johnson, Chase Eikenbary, Hannah Flowers, Kaden Carpenter, Cody Warmbrod, Cole Morris, Alex Stewart, Justin Hord, Sebastian Johnson, Will Minich, Conner McCleese, Trent Castle.)

Hardin Northern’s Introduction to Engineering Design class attended Makerfest which was held at the Lima Civic Center.

Students were enrolled in STEM related competitions, breakout sessions and seminars and exposed to more than 120 area businesses.

This year, Hardin Northern was represented well with Hannah Flowers winning the T-Shirt Design Contest.

Alex Stewart, Sebastian Johnson and Conner McCleese were team members who won 1st place in the “Paper Airplane Design and Toss” contest.

An honorable mention goes to Trent Castle and Cody Warmbrod who came in 5th in the “IT Network Assembly Showdown”.

***the story and picture are from the Hardin Northern Facebook page***