The Honda Accord, made in Marysville, was the ninth-fastest-selling used car in the nation.

The Accord sat on the lot an average of 35.5 days, according to an iSeeCars. com study.

The Toyota Prius C was the fastest-selling used car in the country with an average of 29.6 days on the market, with Tesla Model S following close behind with an average of 32.4 days.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is the fastest-selling used car in Ohio with an average 30.2 days on the market, while the Buick LaCrosse was the slowest-selling used car in Ohio with an average of 64.3 days.