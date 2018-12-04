Sales of new Honda cars in the United States fell in November, the carmaker announced on Monday.

Honda said its sales fell 9.5 percent to 120,534 vehicles, more than doubling the pace of decline as it was hurt by lower volumes on passenger cars like it’s Civic.

The sales decline is part of trend for all brands who are seeing sales decreases for sedans as Americans are more in the market for SUVs.

Sales at Honda’s Acura brand though were up 10.5 percent both for its sedans and its SUVs such as the new RDX.