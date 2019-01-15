A fire in Richwood early this morning as claimed the life one person.

NBC4 in Columbus reported that the fire occurred on North Clinton Street at around 1:30 this morning.

Firefighters from the Northern Union County Fire District arrived an found the basement of the home fully engulfed in flames.

A woman was found inside the house. She was unresponsive and was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Crews remain on the scene this morning as they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.