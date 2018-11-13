The cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Kenton on Monday still has not been determined and remains under investigation.

According to information from the Kenton Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 10:15 Monday morning to 830 King Street in Kenton.

The house was fully involved upon arrival and was believed to have started in the kitchen area.

Three occupants, Billie Orich, Cecil Potter and a three year old child as well as the family dog made it out safe.

It is not known if there was a working smoke detector in the house. Orich said she woke up when she heard her child coughing.

If you are in need of one, smoke detectors are available through the Red Cross and the fire department.

Mutual assistance was provided by fire departments from Ada, Forest, Mt. Victory and Richland Township. BKP and Southeast Hardin Ambulance also assisted.

Firefighters were on the scene for around 3 and half hours.