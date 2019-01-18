A house was damaged by fire Thursday on State Route 385 near Roundhead.

The Roundhead Fire Department was dispatched around 11:45 Thursday morning to 972 State Route 385.

Several fire departments, including from Richland Township, McGuffey, Alger, Wayne Township, Lakeview and Kenton, as well as Roundhead EMS and BMRT provided mutual assistance.

The fire was contained to the living room area of the house, and there were no injuries.

Volunteers with the Hardin County Disaster Action Team of the American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter also responded to the scene.

The Red Cross provided assistance for the immediate needs of those affected, such as temporary lodging, food and clothing.

Firefighters were on the scene for around two hours.