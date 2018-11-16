A hunter had to be rescued after a dispatcher from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a man stuck or hanging in a tree.

According to the report, deputies arrived to the area of County Highway 82, just east of the Hardin/Wyandot County line, where they were able to locate the man hanging upside down from the tree stand. His right leg was pinned in the bracket of the stand.

Deputies were able to free the victim, and they began first aid since he was suffering from exposure to the elements and began having cardiac issues.

The victim was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

Units from the Forest Jackson EMS, Forest Jackson Fire Department, Marseilles Fire Department and the Wyandot County EMS all assisted at the scene.