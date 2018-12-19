Ohio’s hunters checked 9,625 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s 2018 two-day deer-gun hunting season, Dec. 15-16,

According to a release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), during last year’s two-day December deer-gun season, 14,115 deer were harvested.

Hardin County hunters took 112 deer during the weekend, compared to 110 last year.

Around the region:

Allen: 55 (61); Auglaize: 66 (55); Hancock: 89 (74); Logan: 141 (169); Marion: 47; Union: 49 (64); Wyandot: 102

The first number is this year and the one in parentheses is last year.