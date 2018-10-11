The village of Huntsville is working on making all 3 of the village parks safe, clean and updated.

According to a Facebook post on the village of Huntsville, they are seeking donations due to limited funding.

Along with donations already received they are also seeking help with labor skills or materials.

Our town has only very limited funds and even with some generous donations we are in need of some help with the following projects, and that help can be with donating your labor skills, materials or donation:

Anyone interested should private message their Facebook page and then the contact info will be supplied. Any and all projects need to be scheduled.