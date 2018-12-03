COLUMBUS – Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced December as “Made in Ohio” Month. Throughout the month, Ohio Business Profile will look back at the more than 600 companies that have been profiled since the program launched in 2011.

“Entrepreneurs and hard-working Ohioans are the fuel that drives our state’s economy,” Secretary Husted said. “During my time as Secretary of State, we have made it a priority to recognize these businesses while also working to make it easier for them to operate in Ohio,”

Since the start of the Ohio Business Profile program, each month has featured a group of Ohio-based businesses that share a common theme. To date, there have been 60 monthly themes that have highlighted a diverse selection of companies. Some monthly themes are annual, such as agriculture, minority-owned, veteran-owned, and women-owned, while others served as opportunities to showcase the wide range of types of companies operating in Ohio, like the themes STEMM in Ohio, handmade for the holidays, family-owned, and innovation.

In total, the 600+ businesses featured through the Ohio Business Profile represent more than 151,000 employees across the Buckeye State.

The Ohio Business Profile program has been complemented by a series of innovative reforms aimed at alleviating the bureaucratic and administrative burdens placed on job creators.