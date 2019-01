Some unexpected ice on the road caused a driver to lose control of his vehicle Sunday morning on County Highway 330 in Wyandot County.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the car being operated by 52 year old Jay Sigler, of Sycamore, ended up off the left side of the road where it struck a church entrance sign causing moderate damage.

Sigler was not injured, and no citation was listed on the report.