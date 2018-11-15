Winter doesn’t officially start for another five weeks, but it certainly made its presence felt around the region this morning.

Freezing rain fell early this morning creating slippery conditions for driving and walking.

All Hardin County schools as well as Arlington, Benjamin Logan, Ohio Hi-Point and Upper Sandusky ended up closing for today.

Motorists should drive with care. The freezing rain is forecast to change over to rain this afternoon as the temperatures climb above freezing. Some periods of light snow can be expected this evening.

American Electric Power reports just a handful of customers lost power in their service area, with restoration expected by noon.

There were no outages reported by Mid Ohio Energy.