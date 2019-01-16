Another round of wintry weather caused slippery conditions on area roadways this morning.

Light freezing rain fell for part of the overnight, which led to the cancellation of most area schools. A complete list of cancellations can be found at wktn.com.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for the overnight. It expired this morning.

The area could see some light snow on Thursday, but a bigger storm is shaping up for this weekend, which according to the National Weather Service, could bring a significant accumulation of snow followed by windy and frigid conditions.

The exact amount of snow for our area depends on the tracking of the system, so if you have travel plans for this weekend, beware of the possibility of dangerous conditions.

We’ll continue to follow the storm and bring you the latest here on WKTN, on our website and Facebook page.