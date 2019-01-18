With the potential for a weekend winter storm, it’s important to remember the difference between the levels which are issued by the sheriff of each county.

Level 1 means the roads are covered with snow and or ice, drive with extreme caution.

Level 2 means roads are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

Level 3 means the roads are closed and extremely dangerous. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Violators may be cited.

Regardless of if there is a level or not, be very careful if you have travel plans this weekend.