The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance identifying two suspects involved in a robbery earlier this week.

According to information on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, two male suspects entered Kay’s Jewelers, one smashed a display case and stole jewelry while the other held the door open.

More sictures of the suspects are posted on the Marion County Facebook page.

If you have any information or can identify the men, call 740-382-8224, extension 5114.