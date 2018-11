An inmate found dead in his cell at the Hancock County Jail on Thanksgiving Day has been identified.

WFIN Radio reported that 37 year old William Bradley, of Fostoria was found unresponsive in the cell.

Deputies were unsuccessful in their efforts to resuscitate Bradley. Hanco EMS transported him to Blanchard Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Foul play is not suspected, and investigators are attempting to determine if he may have taken his own life.