James H. Hastings passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the age of 89. James “Jim” was a native of Kenton where he met his wife of 62 years.

James was married to the late Betty L. (Butcher) Hastings on August 14, 1951. James served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years where he acquired the rank of Airman First Class. He also served at Sheppard’s Air Force Base in Texas as an airplane mechanical instructor. His time in the Air Force gained him a lifelong passion for aviation. Jim worked for over 30 years at Durez (Oxy Chemical as a Foreman.

James loved the outdoors. If he wasn’t spending time gardening or landscaping, you could often find him in a fishing boat, duck blind or at an air show. He passed this love onto his children and grandchildren who loved to accompany him on his outdoor adventures.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hastings, sisters’

Elisabeth and Joanna and his brothers; Carey Jr., and Johnny.

James is survived by his sister, Mary Jane and brother Eugene, his sons, Kenny (Cindy) Hastings and Mike Hastings as well as his daughter, Lori

(Jon) Boyd. Jim has 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

A graveside service will follow in Grove Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Amvets Post 1994. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.