James Ray Hord, 73 of Kenton

Memorial Service for James Ray Hord will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

He died Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He was born on November 3, 1944 in Kenton to the late John Dalton and Audrey (Paris) Hord. On August 28, 1965 he married Mabel Louise Hamilton and they later divorced.

Surviving are his daughter; Leslie Hord of Kenton, son; James Darren (Jan) Hord of Upper Sandusky, 2 sisters; Marilyn Wagner of LaRue and Joy (Tom) Mustain of Kenton, 2 brothers; Joe (Cheryl) Hord of Kenton and Greg (Christine) Hord of TN, 1 Granddaughter; Christina Hord of Kenton, 2 step Granddaughters; Nicki and Tiara, Great Granddaughter Makayla Hord, numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dog; Carrie.

He was preceded in death by his brother; John Dalton Hord II and brother-in-law; Walter Wagner.

James was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He worked at International Car but retired from Honda Transmission.

James was a very active member of the Amvets Post 27 in Bucyrus. He was the commander of their color guard for a number of years, as well as heading up the Sad Sacks, which was a scholarship program though the Amvets Post.

He was also a member of the Kenton Mose Lodge and enjoyed bowling.

Memorials may be made to the Amvets Post 27 Scholarship fund.

