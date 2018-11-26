James William Black, 79, of Kenton passed away at Heartland of Dublin on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. He was born on September 6, 1939 in Marion, Ohio to the late Emery L. and Sally A. Black. On June 18, 1960 he married the lovely Janice I. Burden of Lima, Ohio and she survives. He often stated that Janice was the glue that held the pieces together.

Surviving are his children, Charron L. (Ted Riffle) Black of Dublin, Ohio and Michael D. Black of Redwood City, California; Jamie R. (Scott) Sagrilla of Hilliard, Ohio; and Todd L. (Cathie Nelson) Black of Holland, Ohio; two grandchildren, Raymond J. Sagrilla and Olivia S. Sagrilla; two brothers-in-law, Michael J. (Rose) Burden of Columbus, Ohio; Sterling D.

(Mary) Burden, Jr. of Northwood, Ohio; sister-in-law, Garnet K. Cook of Indianapolis, Indiana; and nieces and nephews.

He also felt fortunate that he was blessed with a fantastic wife, mother, and grandmother; four loving and caring children; an awesome son-in-law, husband, and father and last but not least, two fantastic grandchildren.

He loved to tell R.J. and Livie that he loved them very much and they were his favorite grandchildren. They would both smile and their response was always, “Papa, we love you and we are your only grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sterling D. (Anita) Burden, Sr. and brother-in-law, Elmer E. Cook.

He graduated from Kenton High School in 1957 and Marion General School of X-ray Technology in 1966. He was a member of the American Registry of Radiological Technologists and was formerly employed part-time as an X-ray Tech at Marion General Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, and United Aircraft in Forest, Ohio.

He was a member of Payne Chapel A.M.E. church. He was also a past member of the Kenton Jaycees, Kenton Lions Club, Kenton Jesters Club, and served

as a board member on the Memorial Park Golf Course Board.

He retired from Rockwell in 1997 and Meritor in 1999. After retirement he worked as a part-time truck driver for Harco Industries and tremendously enjoyed transporting work for the clients to and from local industries.

He enjoyed playing golf but his greatest joy was traveling with Janice to watch his children and grandchildren to participate in all of their achievements.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 27,

2018 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, KENTON. A private burial will be held for the family in Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Harco Industries and/or Veterans Memorial Golf Course Foundation. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.