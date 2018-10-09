Jane Ann “Janie” Streets 65

of Mt.Victory

Graveside services for Jane Ann “Janie” Streets will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, October 12, 2018 at Hale Cemetery in Mt. Victory with Pastor J-Mac Geissinger officiating.

She died October 8, 2018 at her residence. She was born on February 17, 1953 in Franklin County to the late Orville and Fannie (Glenn) Stough. On September 15, 2000 she married Wayne Streets and he survives in Mt. Victory.

Also surviving are a daughter Darcy (Mark) Ruppright of Kenton. 5 sons; Johnathan (Tori) Smith of Delaware, Jason (Carey) Smith of Kenton, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Smith of Mt. Victory, Jeremy (Shauna) Streets of Ridgeway and Corry (Ashlee) Streets of Ridgeway. 12 Grandchildren.

Janie enjoyed cross stitching, crafts and watching her grandchildren play sports.

She loved to watch the Buckeyes.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ridgemont Activity Boosters or Kenton Athletic Boosters.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Price – McElroy Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.