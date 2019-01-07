Jane E. Kinley age 86 of Upper Sandusky died Sat. Jan. 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 12, 1932 in Upper Sandusky to the late Joseph E. & Madelon M. (Miller) Rall.

She married Earl Kinley on Aug. 4, 1956 in St. Peter Catholic Church, he survives. She is survived by their children Daniel Kinley, Columbus, Theresa (Scott) Gillfillan, Mt. Victory, David Kinley, Upper Sandusky, Angela (Larry) Franz, Swanton, twins Patricia “Honey” Kitzler and Patrick Kinley both of Upper Sandusky, Rebecca (Steve) Howard, Upper Sandusky, Thomas Kinley, Upper Sandusky, 28 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, a daughter in law Kristy Kinley, Blacklick, and sisters-in-law Sally Rall and Rosalie Rall both of Upper Sandusky. Mrs. Kinley was preceded in death by a son Michael “Strutter” Kinley, her twin brother James Rall, brother Edward Rall, and sister Susanne Rall.

She graduated from USHS with the class of 1950. Mrs. Kinley is a member of Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Parish. She was a beautician, homemaker, and helped on the family farm. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, writing letters to her family, following her grandchildren in their activities, especially Wednesday and Thursday livestock shows at the Wyandot County Fair, and watching basketball, especially March Madness. Her greatest joy in life was her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM Wed. Jan. 9, 2019 in Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Parish with Father J.R. Hadnagy OFM, Conv. and Father Steve Hohman (cousin of Jane’s) officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4PM & 6-8PM Tue. Jan. 8, 2019 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic Prayer Service at 1:30PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter School, Hospice of Wyandot County, or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 East Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.