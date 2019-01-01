Jason Alan Summa 41

of Kenton

Funeral Services for Jason Alan Summa will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 5, 2019 at The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Greg Kah officiating. Burial will follow at Norman Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM on Friday, January 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

He died on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his residence. He was born on September 15, 1977 in Kenton to James Summa of Alger and Marcia & Ron (Newland) Kinnear of Kenton.

Also surviving are his Maternal Grandparents; Paul (Norma) Newland of Kenton. Paternal Grandparents; Hubert (Edith) Summa of Foraker and Pearlie Elam of K.Y. 1 sister; Cherise (Llyod) Salyer of Kenton. 1 brother; Kristopher (Tyler) Summa of Nashville, T.N. 2 step brothers; Chadwick (Megan) Kinnear of Lima and Eric (Julie) Kinnear of Elyria. 11 Nieces and Nephews; Brianna (Michael) Kerr, Kasey Hoag, Tate Hoag, Colby Salyer, Kindsey Salyer, Julie Kinnear, Elizabeth Kinnear, Isabelle Kinnear, Reiner Kinnear, Diana Kinnear and Linda Kinnear.

He was preceded in death by a nephew; Ricardo James, 2 aunts; Penny Prater and Dorothy Horn and an uncle; Larry Dye.

Jason was a welder at McCullough Industries.

He loved lifting weights at Iron Fit Gym and watching MMA.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Over Heroin.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.