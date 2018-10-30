BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University will host a concert featuring its Jazz Ensemble and Gospel Choir at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in Yoder Recital Hall. The performance is free and open to the public; a free-will offering will be taken during intermission for music scholarships.

The Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Andrew Liebermann, will perform a variety of tunes including “Blues After Dark” by Benny Golson, “Little Niles” arranged by Bob Florence and “Groovin’ Hard” as played by the Buddy Rich Orchestra. The program will also include Duke Pearson’s “You Know I Care” and “Sweet Honey Bee.” The ensemble will feature guest trumpeters Dave Sycks and Bluffton University alumnus Myles Bowers.

The Gospel Choir’s program will include a piece by the late Thomas Whitfield who wrote many gospel classics that incorporated elements of jazz. The choir will also perform a combined piece with jazz ensemble titled “A Move of God”.