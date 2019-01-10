Jo Ann McVitty age 82, formerly of Kenton and Forest, died on Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center, Arlington . JoAnn is survived and will be missed by her husband James McVitty, sister Janet Gemmell and nieces and nephews.

She was an active member of Kenton First Methodist Church and associate member of Forest United Methodist Church. Jo Ann was employeed 36 years at Rockwell International & Arvin Meritor in Kenton as a buyer and data integrity coordinator retiring in 2000. She was also one of the first women to attain executives status at Rockwell.

Jo Ann was a life member of Hardin County Historical Museum Inc. and soroptismist International where she served as Past President. She was a member of daughters of the American Revolution, National Fort McArthur Chapter, Kenton, Hardin Memorial Hospital Guild, Auxiliary of the Gideons International and Forest Library Book Club.

Jo Ann was a former member of Hardin County Ambassadors, Red Buds Red Hat Group, Kenton and Forest Jackson Homemakers

Family will receive friends on Friday January 11, 2019 from 1:15pm until 2:15pm at Good Samaritan Center, Arlington. A funeral will follow at 2:15pm with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating. A private burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton First Methodist Church or Forest United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a memory.