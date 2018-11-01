Food stamp use in Hardin County is down.

Hardin County Job and Family Services Director John Folk told Hardin County Commissioners that could be due to the economy, clients not wanting to participate and dropping or an error in the report.

Folk also reported that they received 320 referrals in August having to do with fraud, but only 4 were fraud.

Finally, the director said there is more discussion taking place about transporting clients to and from work for a limited time. He said Van Wert used Liberty, the Uber social services transportation. Folk will contact them for more information.