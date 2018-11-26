John H. Cavinee, 72 of Dunkirk

A Celebration of Life for John H. Cavinee will be held at 7:00 PM Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Wayne Rhodes and John Haskins officiating. Friends may call from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the funeral home.

He died Thursday, November 22, 2018 at the Kobacker House in Columbus. He was born on August 13, 1946 in Toledo to the late Howard and Kathaleen Marcelle (Hayes) Cavinee. On August 31, 1969 he married Connie S. Gossard and she survives in Dunkirk.

Also surviving are a daughter; Shauna Lynn (Dennis) Doolittle of Findlay, 1 son; Shane Alan (Jennifer) Cavinee of Kenton, 1 brother; Gary Lee (Penny) Cavinee of Kenton, 5 Grandchildren; Katelyn Shay Doolittle, Mason Howard Cavinee, Ayden Dane Cavinee, Liam Quinn Cavinee and Josie Emmaline Grace Cavinee, Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother James William (Nancy) Cavinee.

Although he was known as “Farmer John” in the area, John had a radio broadcasting and operations career before he started farming. He started his career at WKTN, but also did stints in Springfield, Findlay, and Sandusky. John not only was on the radio but would also run the operations of the various radio stations. John loved the radio business so much he was involved in various Radio organizations including the Kenton Amateur Radio Club and the Ohio Association of Broadcasters.

John also loved to give back to the community. He was a member of Hardin County Big Brothers and Sisters, the Erie County Rotary Club and the Bill Glass Prison Ministry where he could help spread the word of God.

When John wasn’t farming or on the radio, he loved watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, mowing his yard, and spending time with his family, whom will miss him dearly.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kobacker House.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.