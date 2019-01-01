John Paul Scharf 86

of New Bloomington

A Mass of Christian Burial for John Paul Scharf will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 4, 2019 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton with Pastor Father William Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. Friends may call from 4:00PM till 7:00PM Thursday, January 3, 2019 at The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00PM following visitation.

In the early morning “Divine Mercy Hour” of Saturday, December 29, 2018, John Paul Scharf, 86 of New Bloomington, journeyed to his final reward. He will be remembered for his service in the Korean War, his work as a farmer and 38-year Whirlpool employee, and his avid gardening.

But what truly defined him was his deep faith in God, in which all of his actions were rooted. The prime example of this was when at the age of 45 he courageously accepted the biblical vocation of becoming husband and father to his late brother Carl’s family. He was a true witness of our Heavenly Father’s love for his late wife, Mary, and their 10 children, spouses, 31 grandchildren, and 52 great-grandchildren. They will miss his smile, gentle guidance, and ardent support.

He was born on November 24, 1932 in Hardin County to the late Carl and Olivia (Glaub) Scharf. On January 7, 1978 he married Mary Scharf and she preceded him in death on September 4, 2017.

Surviving are 10 children; Michael Scharf of Marion, Thomas Scharf of Cape Coral, FLA, Patrick (Gail) Scharf of Marion, Stephen Scharf of Marion, Mary Jo (Dave) Miller of Platteville, CO, Diane (Frank) Robinson of Richwood, Carol (John) Thiel of Marion, Richard (Christina) Scharf of Mansfield, Jane Scharf of Marion, Paula Price of LaRue. 1 sister; Mary Anna Sherman of Kenton. 31 Grandchildren, 52 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law; Shasta Scharf, Son-in-law; Jesse Price, 2 Grandsons; Matthew Scharf and Joseph Killian Scharf, 3 brothers; George Scharf, Stanley Scharf and Carl Scharf and a Granddaughter; Kelly Scharf.

Memorial donations may be made to The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.