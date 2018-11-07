John S. Wilcox , 82 of Kenton

Funeral Services for John S. Wilcox will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, November 9, 2018.

He died at 3:34 PM Monday, November 5, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on March 5, 1936 in Hardin Co. to the late Willis Dwight and Blanch Mae (McClaren) Wilcox. On August 9, 1959 he married Doris Ann Watson and she preceded him in death on June 21, 1998. He later married Carol Park on November 10, 2001 and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are 2 daughters; Sherry (Tom) Heeb of Marysville and Amy (Andy) Fouch of Marion. 4 Grandchildren; Nick (Abby) Heeb, Emily (Will) Schellin, Ali Heeb and Sydnee Buckley. 2 Great-Grandchildren; Fitzpatrick Heeb and Madeline Schellin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant son; Scott Allen Wilcox and 2 sisters; Wilma Koehler and Norma Dyer.

John did carpentry work with is father as well as being employed at Rockwell for over 30 years until his retirement.

He was a member of The Kenton Elks Lodge 157 were he was very active.

John was a true outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and shooting trap. He was also a member of the Rushcreek Sportsman Club and the Hardin County Pheasants Forever Chapter 212. When he wasn’t hunting or shooting he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pheasants Forever Chapter 212.

