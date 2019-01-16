Joseph E. Billock age 65, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Wharton, died Tues. Jan. 15, 2019 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 17, 1953 in Kenton to the late Franklin I. and Betty C. (Shaw) Billock.

Mr. Billock is survived by siblings Shiela Parks, Upper Sandusky, Dennis Billock, Upper Sandusky, Ruth Miller, Wharton, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed playing BINGO, crafts and activities at the Wyandot Co. Council on Aging, collecting light houses and spending time with friends and family.

Interment will be in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Bringman Clark Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.