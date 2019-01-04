Joseph W. Dulin, 92 of Kenton passed away on January 3, 2019.

He was born in Kenton to the late Jesse W. and Mary (Kaser) Dulin on January 4, 1926.

Joe married Mabel Boecher in June of 1946 and she preceded him in death on April 16, 2013. He is survived by a son, David (Marilyn) Dulin of Kenton, two daughters, Joyce Dulin and Mary (Tom) Dulin Benner both of Seattle, Washington and a daughter-in-law, Gloria Dulin of Kenton. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jessica (Ross) Sanford, Roberta (Gary) Whitmer, Jacob Dulin, Kellie (Torrey) Benner, Miranda (Caleb) Benner, John Dulin, Lara Dulin and five great grandchildren: Eve Sanford, Lilah Sanford, Nellie Sanford, Lucy Whitmer and Jack Whitmer.

He was preceded in death by his son, James Dulin, brother Sanford (Avanel) Dulin and sister, Caroline Brugler Ramsey. Joe served his country proudly in WWII where he received the Purple Heart. Mr. Dulin was a farmer and rural mail carrier for Harrod for many years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, McDonald Grange, the Farm Bureau Council and the Rural Letter Carriers Association.

Mr. Dulin was also an active member of the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He also served on the Rural Electric Association Board. The family would like to thank the staff of Hardin Hills for the exceptional care they provided Joe for the last several years.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where a Masonic Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jonathon Hanover officiating. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Joe to the Joseph W. and Mabel L. Dulin Family Scholarship c/o KCS Foundation.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.