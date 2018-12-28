Justin L. Gault age 73 of Forest, died at Hardin Memorial Hospital on Thurs. Dec. 27, 2018. Mr. Gault was born on Sept. 11, 1945 in Kenton to the late Delbert and Ruth (Grubbs) Gault Sr. He married Janis Fatzinger on Jan. 19, 1964, she survives in Forest.

He is survived by sons Delbert Leroy Gault, Carl J Gault, Glenn A. (Staci) Gault, all of Forest, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, brothers William Gault, Kirby, Pete (Janet) Gault, Wharton, Delbert Gault Jr., Lima, Bert (Joy) Gault, Forest, Rick (Sue) Gault, Forest, Steve Gault, Forest, sisters Kathy Searls, Forest and Roberta (Stanley) Seabert, Forest. He is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Michelle (Young) Gault, brothers James Gault, Kenny Gault and a sister Ethel Thompson.

Mr. Gault was a member of Wharton Church of God. He retired after 30 years of employment at Rockwell International, Kenton. His enjoyments were fishing, hunting, being outdoors and working in the yard.

Funeral services will be held on Mon. Dec. 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Wharton Church of God with Pastor David Odegard officiating. Interment will be in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-5:00 p.m. on Sun. Dec. 30, 2018 at the CLARK SHIELDS Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton Church of God in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.