The Kenton Wildcats rallied from a 14 to nothing first-quarter deficit to defeat Shawnee 38 to 35 in Western Buckeye League football action Friday at Shawnee Stadium. The Wildcats improve to 4 and 3 overall and 4 and 2 in the league while the Indians drop to 2 and 5 overall and 2 and 4 in the WBL. Jaron Sharp threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns- all to Jayden Cornell - and rushed for 172 yards and two more scores. On defense, Sharp picked off two passes. Bryce Ellis converted a 21-yard field goal for Kenton. Sharp was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game. The Wildcats are back in action Friday when they visit Ottawa-Glandorf. WKTN will have all the action, with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

