Due to this weekend’s potential winter storm, the Kenton High School has announced some changes for athletic events.

Cancellations:

.Pete Rozmus Junior High Wrestling Invite at Urbana HS scheduled for Saturday, January 19th has been canceled.

Postponements:

.Don Wasserbeck Classic Varsity Wrestling Tournament at North Union scheduled for Saturday, January 19th has been postponed to Monday, January 21st. Tournament action will begin at 10AM.

.JV/V Boys Basketball scheduled for Saturday night @ Tiffin Columbian has been postponed to Monday, February 4th.