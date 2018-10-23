To say it’s been a great season for sports in Kenton is an understatement.

Student athletes supporting each other has turned Kenton into an athletic school, with successes in various sports including football, soccer and cross country.

With one game left in the regular season, the football team has a winning record at 5 and 4 overall and 5 and 3 in the Western Buckeye League.

The boy’s soccer team captured their first WBL title in school history, and continued in the playoffs with a dominant performance against Celina Monday night.

The girls soccer team has also found success. The Lady Wildcats picked up the sectional title for the first time in school history, and they will travel to Elida tonight to play in the District Semifinals at 7PM.

Add to that the girls cross country team advancing to the regionals for the first time, it all adds up to an exciting time for Kenton sports.