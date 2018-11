The Kenton Band Boosters are having a garage sale this Saturday November 17 from 8am until 2pm.

The Boosters are asking for donations for the sale that will benefit the band.

Drop off of items will be Friday the 16 from 3-6pm in the Kenton High School cafeteria.

They will not take clothes or cloth furniture.

Arrangements can be arranged for large items to be picked up by calling 567-674-0552.