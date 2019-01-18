Kenton High School Boys Varsity Bowling falls to St. Marys Memorial High School 2827-2336

Collin Morris Lead the Wildcats with a 346 series followed by Joseph Hastings with a 336 Series, Andrew Steele with a 328 Jaret Dyer with a 276 series, and Carter Kauble with a 245 series.

———————————————————————-

Kenton High School Girls Varsity Bowling falls to St. Marys Memorial High School 2483-2140

Kennedie Farthing Lead the wildcats with a 358 series followed by Kelsey Flowers with a 313 series, Adri Wright 307 series, Mykaela Schriberr 277 series and Anna Longbrake with a 179 Series.