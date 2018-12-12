The Kenton High School boys and girls bowling teams lost to Celina Tuesday.

Celina outscored the boys 2524 to 2246.

Eric Begley lead the team with a 319 series followed by Joseph Hastings with a 288 series, Carter Kauble with a 273 series, and Andrew Steele with a 271 series.

The Celina girls prevalied 2096 to 1969.

Mykaela Schriber lead the team with a 213 game and a 387 series, followed by Kelsey Flowers with a 318 series and Kennedie Farthing with a 294 series and Mariah Blevins with a 240 series.