Last night was the first regular session of 2019 following the special veto session just one week ago.

On the agenda last night were two pieces of legislation beginning with an ordinance to accept the sale of the tower which is owned by the city, located at 555 West Franklin Street in Kenton. The Council continued forward by accepting the bid allowing the city to move forward with easement of the property.

Legislation was also passed by the Council putting in place a credit card policy which is being mandated from the State of Ohio. The credit card policy will allow the Auditor of the City to keep track of expenditures and expenses regarding spending done by a credit card. This will allow the City and the State to avoid misuse of funds.

The next meeting of the Kenton City Council will be on January 28th at 7 o’clock in Council Chambers.