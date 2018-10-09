The Kenton City Council met last night in Council Chambers.

Julie Crowe, former Exalted Ruler of the Kenton Elks Lodge #157, addressed Council on grant opportunities through the Elks National Foundation. Crowe said that the foundation gives out grants for specific community needs. Many times these grants are used for organizations that are in need of equipment and fail to have enough funding. The local lodge was awarded a grant through the National Foundation for $1,500 which they gave to the Kenton Fire Department. The money will be used to purchase state of the art masks that are more effective at preventing the intake of harmful chemicals. Fire Chief Clark thanked Julie Crowe and the Kenton Elks for their donation and cited that it may save a firefighters life.

The Kenton Fire Department would also like to remind residents that this week is National Fire Prevention week. If anyone has any questions or concerns regarding fire prevention and safety, reach out to the Kenton Fire Department who is more than willing to help.

The next meeting of the Kenton City Council will be October 22nd at 7 o’clock in Council Chambers.