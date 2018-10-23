The Kenton City Council met last night in Council Chambers.

To begin the meeting Kenton Police Department Chief, Dennis Musser, wanted to publicly thank local sponsors and supporters of the new K-9 unit addition. The Kenton Police Department, through community fundraising, were able to raise over the $12,000 dollars needed to include the addition of the new unit. The K-9 unit, a 13 month old German Shepherd, will be accompanied by Officer Yoder who said it was his life dream to be in charge of a K-9 unit. The Police Department also said that in only one month, the K-9 unit has been deployed 10 times.

A complete list of the sponsors can be found under local news on WKTN.com.

Sponsors for the K-9 unit include:

Kenton Elks

Only Believe Ministries

Jumpin Jims

McCullough Industries

Diamond M Vet Clinic

Price McElroy Funeral Home

Robinson Finn Machine

Root Lumber Co./Paul Root

Rick’s Auto Sales

Quest Federal Credit Union

Stillwater Metal LLC

Brim’s Imports

Superior Credit Union

Mid Ohio Energy

Liberty National Bank

Precision Strip

Lester Miller

Gary Cornell

4 Anonymous Donors

The Council was also made aware of an upcoming event in support of local first responders. The 5th annual First Responders Dinner will be held on Thursday, November 1st from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. It will be held at Mid Ohio Energy which is located at 1210 Lima Street, Kenton, OH. This dinner is in honor of those that give in the protection of others.

The next meeting of the Kenton City Council will be November 13th at 7 o’clock in Council Chambers.