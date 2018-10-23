The Kenton City Council met last night in Council Chambers.
To begin the meeting Kenton Police Department Chief, Dennis Musser, wanted to publicly thank local sponsors and supporters of the new K-9 unit addition. The Kenton Police Department, through community fundraising, were able to raise over the $12,000 dollars needed to include the addition of the new unit. The K-9 unit, a 13 month old German Shepherd, will be accompanied by Officer Yoder who said it was his life dream to be in charge of a K-9 unit. The Police Department also said that in only one month, the K-9 unit has been deployed 10 times.
A complete list of the sponsors can be found under local news on WKTN.com.
Sponsors for the K-9 unit include:
Kenton Elks
Only Believe Ministries
Jumpin Jims
McCullough Industries
Diamond M Vet Clinic
Price McElroy Funeral Home
Robinson Finn Machine
Root Lumber Co./Paul Root
Rick’s Auto Sales
Quest Federal Credit Union
Stillwater Metal LLC
Brim’s Imports
Superior Credit Union
Mid Ohio Energy
Liberty National Bank
Precision Strip
Lester Miller
Gary Cornell
4 Anonymous Donors
The Council was also made aware of an upcoming event in support of local first responders. The 5th annual First Responders Dinner will be held on Thursday, November 1st from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. It will be held at Mid Ohio Energy which is located at 1210 Lima Street, Kenton, OH. This dinner is in honor of those that give in the protection of others.
The next meeting of the Kenton City Council will be November 13th at 7 o’clock in Council Chambers.